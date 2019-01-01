QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
AlloVir Inc is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. It is developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat and prevent devastating viral diseases. The firm's pipeline includes ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR108, and others. The company's product candidate, Viralym-M, is a multi-VST therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.810-0.920 -0.1100
REV0

AlloVir Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AlloVir (ALVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AlloVir's (ALVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AlloVir (ALVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ALVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 243.64% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AlloVir (ALVR)?

A

The stock price for AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) is $8.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AlloVir (ALVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AlloVir.

Q

When is AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) reporting earnings?

A

AlloVir’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AlloVir (ALVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AlloVir.

Q

What sector and industry does AlloVir (ALVR) operate in?

A

AlloVir is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.