Range
2.61 - 2.82
Vol / Avg.
57K/31.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.61 - 3.04
Mkt Cap
82.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
AlerisLife Inc is a provider of an evolving portfolio of residential and lifestyle services to older adults, that are financially flexible and choice-based. With roots in senior living, it is seeking to pioneer nontraditional ways to meet the needs of coming generations of aging adults.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AlerisLife Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AlerisLife (ALR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AlerisLife (NASDAQ: ALR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AlerisLife's (ALR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AlerisLife (ALR) stock?

A

The latest price target for AlerisLife (NASDAQ: ALR) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on June 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ALR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AlerisLife (ALR)?

A

The stock price for AlerisLife (NASDAQ: ALR) is $2.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AlerisLife (ALR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AlerisLife.

Q

When is AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) reporting earnings?

A

AlerisLife does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AlerisLife (ALR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AlerisLife.

Q

What sector and industry does AlerisLife (ALR) operate in?

A

AlerisLife is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.