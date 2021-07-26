3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Instructure Holdings



The Trade: Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) CEO Stephen Daly acquired a total of 1086329 shares at an average price of $20.00. The insider spent $207,460.00 to buy the stock.



What’s Happening: Instructure Holdings recently priced 12.5 million shares at $20 per share in its initial public offering.



What Instructure Does: Instructure Holdings Inc is an education technology company dedicated towards helping everyone learn together.

Air T



The Trade: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) CEO John Nicholas Swenson acquired a total of 4591 shares at an average price of $28.01. To acquire these shares, the insider spent $128,611.95.



What’s Happening: Air T, last month, said it swung to a loss in its FY21. The company’s shares jumped around 19% over the past month



What Air T Does: Air T together with its subsidiaries provides air freight service to the express delivery industry.

Paycor HCM



The Trade: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Chief Revenue Officer Steven Charles Mueller bought a total of 109347 shares at an average price of $23.00. To acquire those shares, it cost $1,265,000.00 for the insider.



What’s Happening: Paycor HCM recently priced 18.5 million shares at $23 per share in its initial public offering..



What Paycor HCM Does: Paycor HCM is a Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.