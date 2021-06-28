5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $583.04 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.8% to $48.67 in after-hours trading.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced plans to end the manufacture and sale of opioids nationwide in a $230 million settlement with the New York state, Reuters reported. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1% to $164.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) reported net income of $0.08 per share for fiscal year 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.05 per share. Mexco Energy shares jumped 26% to $11.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.12 million after the closing bell. Livexlive Media shares rose 0.2% to $4.57 in after-hours trading.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) reported a loss of $2.53 per share for the year ended March 31, 2021, versus income of $2.74 for the previous year. Its revenues from continuing operations fell 26% year-over-year to $175.1 million for the fiscal year. Air T shares slipped 0.6% to close at $24.90 on Friday.
