5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2021

Wall Street expects Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $583.04 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.8% to $48.67 in after-hours trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced plans to end the manufacture and sale of opioids nationwide in a $230 million settlement with the New York state, Reuters reported. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1% to $164.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) reported net income of $0.08 per share for fiscal year 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.05 per share. Mexco Energy shares jumped 26% to $11.35 in the after-hours trading session.

