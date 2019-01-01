AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ:AIB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AIB Acquisition
AIB Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIB) was reported by JP Morgan on August 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting AIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIB) was provided by JP Morgan, and AIB Acquisition maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AIB Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AIB Acquisition was filed on August 7, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 7, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AIB Acquisition (AIB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $7.00. The current price AIB Acquisition (AIB) is trading at is $9.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
