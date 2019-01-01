QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
AIB Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

AIB Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AIB Acquisition (AIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AIB Acquisition's (AIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIB Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for AIB Acquisition (AIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIB) was reported by JP Morgan on August 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting AIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AIB Acquisition (AIB)?

A

The stock price for AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIB) is $9.83 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 15:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIB Acquisition (AIB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 17, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2017.

Q

When is AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ:AIB) reporting earnings?

A

AIB Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIB Acquisition (AIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIB Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does AIB Acquisition (AIB) operate in?

A

AIB Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.