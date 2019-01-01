ñol

Ashford Hospitality Trust
(NYSE:AHT)
5.543
0.473[9.33%]
At close: May 27
5.45
-0.0930[-1.68%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low5.11 - 5.62
52 Week High/Low1.82 - 19.79
Open / Close5.11 / 5.55
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.940.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap191.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.71
Total Float34.1M

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ashford Hospitality Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ashford Hospitality Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 15, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2020 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 15, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)?
A

Ashford Hospitality Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) was $0.06 and was paid out next on January 15, 2020.

