Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ashford Hospitality Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 15, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2020 and was $0.06
There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 15, 2020
Ashford Hospitality Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) was $0.06 and was paid out next on January 15, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.