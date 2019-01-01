ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Asahi Intecc
(OTCPK:AHICF)
18.5637
00
At close: May 11
19.7919
1.2281[6.62%]
After Hours: 8:54AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.29 - 30
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 271.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E55.47
50d Avg. Price19.18
Div / Yield0.11/0.57%
Payout Ratio20.72
EPS9.12
Total Float-

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Asahi Intecc reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$19B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Asahi Intecc using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Asahi Intecc Questions & Answers

Q
When is Asahi Intecc (OTCPK:AHICF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Asahi Intecc

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Asahi Intecc (OTCPK:AHICF)?
A

There are no earnings for Asahi Intecc

Q
What were Asahi Intecc’s (OTCPK:AHICF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Asahi Intecc

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.