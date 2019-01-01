Adecco Group (OTC:AHEXY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$6.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.4B
Earnings History
Adecco Group Questions & Answers
When is Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY) reporting earnings?
Adecco Group (AHEXY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Adecco Group’s (OTCPK:AHEXY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
