Adecco Group (OTC:AHEXY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adecco Group
Adecco Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adecco Group (OTCPK: AHEXY) was reported by RBC Capital on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AHEXY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adecco Group (OTCPK: AHEXY) was provided by RBC Capital, and Adecco Group downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adecco Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adecco Group was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adecco Group (AHEXY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Adecco Group (AHEXY) is trading at is $18.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.