Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Applied Genetic
Applied Genetic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ: AGTC) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting AGTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 495.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ: AGTC) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Applied Genetic maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Applied Genetic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Applied Genetic was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Applied Genetic (AGTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price Applied Genetic (AGTC) is trading at is $0.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.