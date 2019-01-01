Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adecoagro
Adecoagro Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AGRO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Adecoagro upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adecoagro, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adecoagro was filed on October 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adecoagro (AGRO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Adecoagro (AGRO) is trading at is $10.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
