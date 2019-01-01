Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$206.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$206.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Adecoagro using advanced sorting and filters.
Adecoagro Questions & Answers
When is Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) reporting earnings?
Adecoagro (AGRO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Adecoagro’s (NYSE:AGRO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $228.5M, which missed the estimate of $12B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.