Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage or real estate markets.

AGNC Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGNC Investment (AGNCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AGNC Investment's (AGNCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AGNC Investment (AGNCM) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for AGNC Investment (AGNCM)?

A

The stock price for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCM) is $24.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGNC Investment (AGNCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGNC Investment.

Q

When is AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) reporting earnings?

A

AGNC Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AGNC Investment (AGNCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGNC Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does AGNC Investment (AGNCM) operate in?

A

AGNC Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.