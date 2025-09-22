Why MBX Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will provide topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of potential once-weekly canvuparatide for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism on Sep. 22.

MBX Biosciences shares jumped 28.2% to $12.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc . QLGN shares gained 342.6% to $12.57 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future announced a strategic $41 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics for crypto business through PIPE transaction.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd . AGRI gained 107.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

. gained 107.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Platinum Analytics Cayman Limited PLTS rose 84% to $13.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Friday.

rose 84% to $13.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Friday. F lora Growth Corp . FLGC jumped 59.9% to $43.50 in pre-market trading. Flora Growth announced a $401 million funding with a $22.88 million strategic investment from Defi Development Corp. to initiate groundbreaking AI Zero Gravity ($0G) Coin Treasury Strategy.

Metsera, Inc . MTSR gained 51.2% to $50.38 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.

. gained 51.2% to $50.38 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Boxlight Corporation BOXL gained 39.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading

gained 39.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading ARB IOT Group Limite d ARBB surged 32% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Friday.

d surged 32% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Friday. Diginex Limited DGNX rose 27.8% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Friday.

rose 27.8% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Friday. Robo.ai Inc. AIIO gained 11.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Robo.ai announced a commercial vehicle joint venture with JW Group and named Mr. River Zhang as the Robo AI’s Chief Industrial Officer and President of RoBUS.

Losers

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET dipped 21% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 184% on Friday.

dipped 21% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 184% on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ATMV shares dipped 19.9% to $17.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Friday.

shares dipped 19.9% to $17.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Friday. AGM Group Holdings Inc . AGMH declined 18.1% to $8.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 364% on Friday.

. declined 18.1% to $8.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 364% on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc . XXII fell 14.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares gained 12% on Friday after the company announced it repaid the remaining $3.9 million of its senior secured debt.

. fell 14.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares gained 12% on Friday after the company announced it repaid the remaining $3.9 million of its senior secured debt. Simpple Ltd . SPPL fell 13.6% to $5.00 in the pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Friday.

. fell 13.6% to $5.00 in the pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Friday. Tharimmune, Inc. THAR declined 13.1% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Friday.

declined 13.1% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT fell 12.2% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing expects cash position of $850 million following closing of oversubscribed $500 million common stock private placement.

fell 12.2% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing expects cash position of $850 million following closing of oversubscribed $500 million common stock private placement. J-Star Holding Co., Ltd . YMAT fell 12.2% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday.

. fell 12.2% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday. American Battery Technology Company ABAT dipped 12.2% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.

dipped 12.2% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million. Amer Sports, Inc. AS fell 9.2% to $34.01 in pre-market trading. Amer Sports, last week, announced warm third-quarter revenue growth guidance.

