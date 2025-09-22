Why MBX Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will provide topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of potential once-weekly canvuparatide for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism on Sep. 22.
MBX Biosciences shares jumped 28.2% to $12.87 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares gained 342.6% to $12.57 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future announced a strategic $41 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics for crypto business through PIPE transaction.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 107.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Platinum Analytics Cayman Limited PLTS rose 84% to $13.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Friday.
- Flora Growth Corp. FLGC jumped 59.9% to $43.50 in pre-market trading. Flora Growth announced a $401 million funding with a $22.88 million strategic investment from Defi Development Corp. to initiate groundbreaking AI Zero Gravity ($0G) Coin Treasury Strategy.
- Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 51.2% to $50.38 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Boxlight Corporation BOXL gained 39.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading
- ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB surged 32% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Friday.
- Diginex Limited DGNX rose 27.8% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Friday.
- Robo.ai Inc. AIIO gained 11.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Robo.ai announced a commercial vehicle joint venture with JW Group and named Mr. River Zhang as the Robo AI’s Chief Industrial Officer and President of RoBUS.
Losers
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET dipped 21% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 184% on Friday.
- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ATMV shares dipped 19.9% to $17.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Friday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH declined 18.1% to $8.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 364% on Friday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 14.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares gained 12% on Friday after the company announced it repaid the remaining $3.9 million of its senior secured debt.
- Simpple Ltd. SPPL fell 13.6% to $5.00 in the pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Friday.
- Tharimmune, Inc. THAR declined 13.1% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Friday.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT fell 12.2% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing expects cash position of $850 million following closing of oversubscribed $500 million common stock private placement.
- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. YMAT fell 12.2% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday.
- American Battery Technology Company ABAT dipped 12.2% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS fell 9.2% to $34.01 in pre-market trading. Amer Sports, last week, announced warm third-quarter revenue growth guidance.
