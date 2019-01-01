|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AgileThought’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) was reported by William Blair on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) is $4.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AgileThought.
AgileThought’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AgileThought.
AgileThought is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.