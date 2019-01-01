AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.44 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.10 -0.43 0.03 Revenue Estimate 53.29M 54.03M 19.52M 34.55M Revenue Actual 55.90M 49.18M 21.92M 38.99M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.44 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.10 -0.43 0.03 Revenue Estimate 53.29M 54.03M 19.52M 34.55M Revenue Actual 55.90M 49.18M 21.92M 38.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.