AgroFresh Solutions
(NASDAQ:AGFS)
1.81
0.02[1.12%]
At close: May 27
1.72
-0.0900[-4.97%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low1.8 - 1.82
52 Week High/Low1.54 - 2.44
Open / Close1.82 / 1.81
Float / Outstanding44.1M / 52.6M
Vol / Avg.7.8K / 65.7K
Mkt Cap95.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.83
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float44.1M

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AgroFresh Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$39.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$39.9M

Earnings Recap

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.44 -0.20
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.10 -0.43 0.03
Revenue Estimate 53.29M 54.03M 19.52M 34.55M
Revenue Actual 55.90M 49.18M 21.92M 38.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AgroFresh Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

AgroFresh Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reporting earnings?
A

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which beat the estimate of $-0.26.

Q
What were AgroFresh Solutions’s (NASDAQ:AGFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.4M, which missed the estimate of $22.4M.

