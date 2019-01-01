QQQ
AGF Management Ltd is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of November 2021, the firm had CAD 42.6 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management's funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 27% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts. The company also derives 17% of its managed assets from high-net-worth clients.

AGF Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGF Management (AGFMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGF Management (OTCPK: AGFMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGF Management's (AGFMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AGF Management.

Q

What is the target price for AGF Management (AGFMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AGF Management

Q

Current Stock Price for AGF Management (AGFMF)?

A

The stock price for AGF Management (OTCPK: AGFMF) is $5.59 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:17:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGF Management (AGFMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2018.

Q

When is AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) reporting earnings?

A

AGF Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AGF Management (AGFMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGF Management.

Q

What sector and industry does AGF Management (AGFMF) operate in?

A

AGF Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.