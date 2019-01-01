AGF Management Ltd is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of November 2021, the firm had CAD 42.6 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management's funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 27% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts. The company also derives 17% of its managed assets from high-net-worth clients.