Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agenus beat estimated earnings by 36.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $14.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 18.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agenus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.46 -0.24 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.26 0.69 -0.37 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 37.74M 183.11M 20.41M 14.53M Revenue Actual 20.26M 252.95M 10.73M 11.72M

