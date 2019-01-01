Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Agenus beat estimated earnings by 36.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $14.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 18.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agenus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|0.46
|-0.24
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.26
|0.69
|-0.37
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|37.74M
|183.11M
|20.41M
|14.53M
|Revenue Actual
|20.26M
|252.95M
|10.73M
|11.72M
