AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), Dividends

AGCO issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AGCO generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AGCO Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AGCO (AGCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGCO. The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.50 on June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own AGCO (AGCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for AGCO ($AGCO) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of AGCO (AGCO) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next AGCO (AGCO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for AGCO (AGCO) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $4.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)?
A

AGCO has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AGCO (AGCO) was $4.50 and was paid out next on June 21, 2022.

