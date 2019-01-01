AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$2.390
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7B
Earnings History
AGCO Questions & Answers
When is AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) reporting earnings?
AGCO (AGCO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)?
The Actual EPS was $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.05.
What were AGCO’s (NYSE:AGCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which beat the estimate of $2.1B.
