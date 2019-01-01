First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $56.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

