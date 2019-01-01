First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.50 expecting AG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and First Majestic Silver maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Majestic Silver, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Majestic Silver was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Majestic Silver (AG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $19.50. The current price First Majestic Silver (AG) is trading at is $8.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
