Apollo Senior Floating
(NYSE:AFT)
13.36
0.13[0.98%]
At close: May 27
13.0322
-0.3278[-2.45%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low13.28 - 13.42
52 Week High/Low12.94 - 17.2
Open / Close13.29 / 13.36
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.57.7K / 64.8K
Mkt Cap208.1M
P/E10.52
50d Avg. Price14.08
Div / Yield1.02/7.63%
Payout Ratio76.3
EPS-
Total Float-

Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT), Dividends

Apollo Senior Floating issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Apollo Senior Floating generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.25%

Annual Dividend

$1.02

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Apollo Senior Floating Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Senior Floating. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Apollo Senior Floating ($AFT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT)?
A

Apollo Senior Floating has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) was $0.09 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

