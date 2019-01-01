QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
AfterMaster Inc is an audio technology company along with its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. Its branded product, AfterMaster Pro is a personal audio re-mastering device. Aftermaster Pro transforms the audio of television, smartphone, headphones, laptop, tablet, gaming unit, or virtually any audio-enabled device. The company also provides MyStudio.net, a Website for video sharing, social networking, and talent-related television programming.


AfterMaster Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AfterMaster (AFTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AfterMaster (OTCEM: AFTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AfterMaster's (AFTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AfterMaster.

Q

What is the target price for AfterMaster (AFTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AfterMaster

Q

Current Stock Price for AfterMaster (AFTM)?

A

The stock price for AfterMaster (OTCEM: AFTM) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:04:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AfterMaster (AFTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AfterMaster.

Q

When is AfterMaster (OTCEM:AFTM) reporting earnings?

A

AfterMaster does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AfterMaster (AFTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AfterMaster.

Q

What sector and industry does AfterMaster (AFTM) operate in?

A

AfterMaster is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.