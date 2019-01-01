AfterMaster Inc is an audio technology company along with its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. Its branded product, AfterMaster Pro is a personal audio re-mastering device. Aftermaster Pro transforms the audio of television, smartphone, headphones, laptop, tablet, gaming unit, or virtually any audio-enabled device. The company also provides MyStudio.net, a Website for video sharing, social networking, and talent-related television programming.