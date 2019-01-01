ñol

Air France
(OTCPK:AFLYY)
3.72
00
At close: May 27
3.65
-0.0700[-1.88%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low3.53 - 3.72
52 Week High/Low3.42 - 6.07
Open / Close3.65 / 3.72
Float / Outstanding- / 641.4M
Vol / Avg.56.6K / 35K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.94
Total Float-

Air France (OTC:AFLYY), Dividends

Air France issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Air France generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 16, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Air France Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Air France (AFLYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Air France. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.66 on August 21, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Air France (AFLYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Air France (AFLYY). The last dividend payout was on August 21, 2008 and was $0.66

Q
How much per share is the next Air France (AFLYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Air France (AFLYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.66 on August 21, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY)?
A

Air France has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Air France (AFLYY) was $0.66 and was paid out next on August 21, 2008.

