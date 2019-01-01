QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.57 - 4.68
Vol / Avg.
58.6K/40.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.08 - 6.88
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.61
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
641.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 12:38PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Air France-KLM is a European airline group. The company operates under the Air France, KLM and Transavia brands. In 2019, the company carried 104 million passengers to its network of 312 destinations globally. The group's main airport hubs are Charles de Gaulle in Paris and Schiphol in Amsterdam. The company generated sales of EUR 27.2 billion in 2019.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Air France Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air France (AFLYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air France (OTCPK: AFLYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air France's (AFLYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air France.

Q

What is the target price for Air France (AFLYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Air France

Q

Current Stock Price for Air France (AFLYY)?

A

The stock price for Air France (OTCPK: AFLYY) is $4.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air France (AFLYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 21, 2008 to stockholders of record on July 14, 2008.

Q

When is Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY) reporting earnings?

A

Air France does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air France (AFLYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air France.

Q

What sector and industry does Air France (AFLYY) operate in?

A

Air France is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.