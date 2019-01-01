ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Air France
(OTCPK:AFLYY)
3.72
00
At close: May 27
3.65
-0.0700[-1.88%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low3.53 - 3.72
52 Week High/Low3.42 - 6.07
Open / Close3.65 / 3.72
Float / Outstanding- / 641.4M
Vol / Avg.56.6K / 35K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.94
Total Float-

Air France (OTC:AFLYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Air France reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Air France using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Air France Questions & Answers

Q
When is Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Air France

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY)?
A

There are no earnings for Air France

Q
What were Air France’s (OTCPK:AFLYY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Air France

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.