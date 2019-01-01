QQQ
Range
0.63 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
36.7K/35.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.06
Mkt Cap
106.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.63
P/E
62.85
EPS
0.01
Shares
166.6M
Outstanding
Adventus Mining Corp is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. The company is advancing the El Domo copper-gold project through a feasibility study, while exploring the broader Curipamba district. In addition, it is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects. The company also controls an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner as well as an investment portfolio of equities in several exploration companies.


Adventus Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adventus Mining (ADVZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adventus Mining (OTCQX: ADVZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adventus Mining's (ADVZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adventus Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Adventus Mining (ADVZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adventus Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Adventus Mining (ADVZF)?

A

The stock price for Adventus Mining (OTCQX: ADVZF) is $0.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adventus Mining (ADVZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adventus Mining.

Q

When is Adventus Mining (OTCQX:ADVZF) reporting earnings?

A

Adventus Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adventus Mining (ADVZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adventus Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Adventus Mining (ADVZF) operate in?

A

Adventus Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.