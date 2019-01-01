Adventus Mining Corp is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. The company is advancing the El Domo copper-gold project through a feasibility study, while exploring the broader Curipamba district. In addition, it is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects. The company also controls an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner as well as an investment portfolio of equities in several exploration companies.