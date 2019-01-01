Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) was reported by RBC Capital on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $111.00 expecting ADUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) was provided by RBC Capital, and Addus HomeCare maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Addus HomeCare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Addus HomeCare was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Addus HomeCare (ADUS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $125.00 to $111.00. The current price Addus HomeCare (ADUS) is trading at is $83.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
