Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.770
Quarterly Revenue
$226.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$226.6M
Earnings History
Addus HomeCare Questions & Answers
When is Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) reporting earnings?
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were Addus HomeCare’s (NASDAQ:ADUS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $103.6M, which missed the estimate of $104.4M.
