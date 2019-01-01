QQQ
ADM Endeavors Inc operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screenprint production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. It generates revenues from Promotional sales followed by School uniform sales.

ADM Endeavors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ADM Endeavors's (ADMQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ADM Endeavors.

Q

What is the target price for ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ADM Endeavors

Q

Current Stock Price for ADM Endeavors (ADMQ)?

A

The stock price for ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is $0.0733 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:12:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ADM Endeavors.

Q

When is ADM Endeavors (OTCQB:ADMQ) reporting earnings?

A

ADM Endeavors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADM Endeavors.

Q

What sector and industry does ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) operate in?

A

ADM Endeavors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.