Perspective Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 60 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 2,497 shares an average price of $1.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3,048.

What's Happening: On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023.

On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

Perspective Therapeutics

The Trade : Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CATX Chief Medical Officer Markus Puhlmann acquired a total of 280,000 shares at at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $139,888. The company’s Director Robert F. Williamson III also bought 51,996 shares of the company.

What's Happening : B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $1.20 price target.

: B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $1.20 price target. What Perspective Therapeutics Does: Perspective Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering various treatment applications for cancers throughout the body.

ADM Endeavors

The Trade : ADM Endeavors, Inc. ADMQ CEO Marc Johnson acquired a total of 108,510 shares at an average price of $0.04. The insider spent around $4,449 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : The company's stock jumped around 52% over the past month.

: The company’s stock jumped around 52% over the past month. What ADM Endeavors Does: ADM Endeavors Inc operates a diverse vertical integrated business, which consists of a retail sales division, focusing on screen print promotions, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Earth Science Tech

The Trade : Earth Science Tech, Inc. ETST Director Yovan A. Sanchez acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $3,000 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : On Nov. 13, the company posted net profit of $444,581 for its fiscal second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $73,678.

: On Nov. 13, the company posted net profit of $444,581 for its fiscal second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $73,678. What Earth Science Tech Does: Earth Science Tech Inc is a diversified holding company. Currently, the company is focused on emerging prospects in the health and wellness industry.



