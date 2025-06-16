Adobe To Help Brands Win The AI Search Game With New LLM Optimizer

Adobe ADBE on Monday announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the launch of Adobe LLM Optimizer, a new enterprise application designed to help businesses enhance brand relevance and visibility as consumers increasingly adopt generative AI-powered interfaces for brand engagement and discovery.

The core function of the LLM Optimizer is to equip businesses with the tools to monitor, analyze, and enhance their presence within Large Language Model (LLM) powered environments.

This will allow companies to track traffic originating from AI-driven sources and compare their brand’s visibility against competitors.

The system will then provide actionable recommendations to improve how a brand’s content is discovered and presented in AI-generated responses.

Highlighting the urgency and relevance of this new tool, Adobe shared insights from its own analytics, revealing a staggering 3,500% increase in traffic to U.S. retail sites from generative AI sources between July 2024 and May 2025.

Adobe also announced that Lumen Technologies LUMN is embracing Adobe GenStudio to activate generative AI across their organization, shortening the time it takes to deliver personalized business-to-business (B2B) marketing campaigns.

The collaboration has yielded impressive results, most notably reducing the time required to launch a B2B marketing campaign from 25 days down to just 9 days, the company said in a press release.

This increased efficiency is driven by Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, which uses generative AI to produce on-brand content for various digital channels, including social media and email.

Lumen is utilizing Adobe Firefly and Custom Models to quickly generate brand-compliant campaign imagery tailored to different audiences and industries. This has reduced the time to create ad variations by 65%.

The tools enable Lumen to scale the production of highly tailored content for B2B decision-makers across the 10 industries it serves, which is crucial for long and complex sales cycles.

By integrating solutions like Adobe Workfront for work management and Adobe Express for content creation, Lumen has simplified collaboration between its creative and marketing teams, ensuring a seamless approval process and brand consistency.

Price Action: ADBE stock is trading higher by 0.08% to $392.00 premarket at last check Monday.

Photo by Charles-McClintock Wilson via Shutterstock