QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:24AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Asia Carbon Industries Inc is a United States based company, through its subsidiary, manufactures carbon black products under the Great Double Star brand and other by-products. The company manufactures one soft and two hard carbon black products, called N660, N330, and N220, respectively.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Carbon Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Carbon Industries (OTCEM: ACRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Carbon Industries's (ACRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Carbon Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Carbon Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB)?

A

The stock price for Asia Carbon Industries (OTCEM: ACRB) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:08:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Carbon Industries.

Q

When is Asia Carbon Industries (OTCEM:ACRB) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Carbon Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Carbon Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Carbon Industries (ACRB) operate in?

A

Asia Carbon Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.