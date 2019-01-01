Asia Carbon Industries (OTC:ACRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$5.5M
Earnings History
No Data
Asia Carbon Industries Questions & Answers
When is Asia Carbon Industries (OTCEM:ACRB) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Asia Carbon Industries
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Asia Carbon Industries (OTCEM:ACRB)?
There are no earnings for Asia Carbon Industries
What were Asia Carbon Industries’s (OTCEM:ACRB) revenues?
There are no earnings for Asia Carbon Industries
