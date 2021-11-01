 Skip to main content

Investors Cheer ArcBest' Dividend, New $100M ASR Program
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Investors Cheer ArcBest' Dividend, New $100M ASR Program
  • ArcBest Corp (Nasdaq: ARCBdeclared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on November 26, 2021, to record holders on November 12, 2021.
  • The board also authorized ArcBest to enter into an accelerated share repurchase program with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $100 million of common stock.  
  • The ASR authorization is in addition to the approval under the existing ArcBest share repurchase program, which currently has $41.9 million available. 
  • The company intends to enter into the ASR shortly after its earnings release for the third quarter of 2021, scheduled for November 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: ARCB shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $95.22 on the last check on Monday.

