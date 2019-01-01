QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 9:04AM
Independence Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independence Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Independence Holdings (ACQRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independence Holdings's (ACQRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independence Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Independence Holdings (ACQRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independence Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Holdings (ACQRU)?

A

The stock price for Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQRU) is $9.8161 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:44:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Holdings (ACQRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independence Holdings.

Q

When is Independence Holdings (NASDAQ:ACQRU) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Independence Holdings (ACQRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Holdings (ACQRU) operate in?

A

Independence Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.