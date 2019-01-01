QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
ACMAT Corp operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of providing surety bonds for prime contractors, specialty trade, environmental remediation and asbestos abatement contractors, and miscellaneous obligations nationwide. It also provides miscellaneous surety such as worker's compensation, supply, subdivision, license, and permit bonds. The company primarily generates revenue from the investment income and premiums received.


ACMAT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACMAT (ACMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACMAT (OTCPK: ACMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ACMAT's (ACMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACMAT.

Q

What is the target price for ACMAT (ACMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACMAT

Q

Current Stock Price for ACMAT (ACMT)?

A

The stock price for ACMAT (OTCPK: ACMT) is $36 last updated Mon Jun 14 2021 13:33:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACMAT (ACMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACMAT.

Q

When is ACMAT (OTCPK:ACMT) reporting earnings?

A

ACMAT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACMAT (ACMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACMAT.

Q

What sector and industry does ACMAT (ACMT) operate in?

A

ACMAT is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.