AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AC Immune
AC Immune Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ACIU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 365.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) was provided by SVB Leerink, and AC Immune maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AC Immune, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AC Immune was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AC Immune (ACIU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $15.00. The current price AC Immune (ACIU) is trading at is $3.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.