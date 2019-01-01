ñol

Aluminum Corp of China
(NYSE:ACH)
10.885
-0.165[-1.49%]
At close: May 27
10.87
-0.0150[-0.14%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low10.74 - 11.07
52 Week High/Low9 - 23.9
Open / Close11.05 / 10.87
Float / Outstanding- / 680.9M
Vol / Avg.101.1K / 130.6K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E10.19
50d Avg. Price12.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH), Dividends

Aluminum Corp of China issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aluminum Corp of China generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 28, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Aluminum Corp of China Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q
What date did I need to own Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q
How much per share is the next Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) will be on April 26, 2011 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aluminum Corp of China.

Browse dividends on all stocks.