Why JetBlue Airways Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU fell sharply during Tuesday’s session.

JetBlue’s President & COO Joanna Geraghty will succeed Robin Hayes as CEO, effective Feb. 12, 2024. B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora downgrades JetBlue Airways from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.

JetBlue Airways shares dipped 10.9% to $5.13 on Tuesday.

Gainers

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI shares jumped 89.2% to $14.32.

shares jumped 89.2% to $14.32. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares climbed 65.3% to $3.52.

shares climbed 65.3% to $3.52. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 41.9% to $0.3450.

gained 41.9% to $0.3450. Cutera, Inc. CUTR surged 28.2% to $4.2150. Cutera said it expects FY23 revenue of $211.5 million to $212.5 million versus prior guidance of $205 million.

surged 28.2% to $4.2150. Cutera said it expects FY23 revenue of $211.5 million to $212.5 million versus prior guidance of $205 million. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares rose 28% to $0.7520.

shares rose 28% to $0.7520. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX jumped 26% to $0.1880.

jumped 26% to $0.1880. Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET gained 26% to $3.10.

gained 26% to $3.10. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM gained 24.6% to $1.5700. NGM Bio announced clinical data from trial of NGM707 In advanced solid tumors and outlines evolved strategy for aldafermin and NGM120.

gained 24.6% to $1.5700. NGM Bio announced clinical data from trial of NGM707 In advanced solid tumors and outlines evolved strategy for aldafermin and NGM120. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX gained 23.5% to $0.1844.

gained 23.5% to $0.1844. Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR rose 21.5% to $36.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire networking equipment competitor Juniper Networks.

rose 21.5% to $36.71. is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire networking equipment competitor Juniper Networks. LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC gained 19.1% to $3.99. LeddarTech launched LeddarVision Surround-View (LVS-2+), a premium highway assist software stack on an embedded platform, at CES 2024.

gained 19.1% to $3.99. LeddarTech launched LeddarVision Surround-View (LVS-2+), a premium highway assist software stack on an embedded platform, at CES 2024. cbdMD, Inc. YCBD rose 18.7% to $0.8680.

rose 18.7% to $0.8680. Accolade, Inc. ACCD climbed 17.2% to $13.61 following third-quarter results.

climbed 17.2% to $13.61 following third-quarter results. Century Aluminum Company CENX jumped 14.4% to $12.18. B. Riley Securities upgraded Century Aluminum from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $14.

jumped 14.4% to $12.18. B. Riley Securities upgraded Century Aluminum from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $14. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 12.8% to $19.22. ACM Research said it sees FY23 revenue of $530 million to $545 million.

gained 12.8% to $19.22. ACM Research said it sees FY23 revenue of $530 million to $545 million. Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL gained 10.8% to $2.25.

gained 10.8% to $2.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI jumped 10.2% to $225.51 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

jumped 10.2% to $225.51 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR rose 10.1% to $4.37.

rose 10.1% to $4.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN gained 9.1% to $39.17 after the company reported a 10% increase in total company net sales for the two months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

gained 9.1% to $39.17 after the company reported a 10% increase in total company net sales for the two months ended Dec. 31, 2023. Illumina, Inc. ILMN rose 8.2% to $144.72 after the company reported preliminary FY23 consolidated revenue guidance above estimates.

Losers

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. DECA shares fell 28.6% to $7.80.

shares fell 28.6% to $7.80. Top KingWin Ltd TCJH fell 26% to $0.8660 after dipping 39% on Monday.

fell 26% to $0.8660 after dipping 39% on Monday. Grifols, S.A. GRFS shares fell 24.6% to $8.39 following a report from Gotham City Research titled "Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts."

shares fell 24.6% to $8.39 following a report from Gotham City Research titled "Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts." Pono Capital Three, Inc. PTHR declined 22.4% to $7.64.

declined 22.4% to $7.64. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT dipped 20.6% to $0.2920.

dipped 20.6% to $0.2920. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 17.5% to $0.4291.

fell 17.5% to $0.4291. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD dipped 16.8% to $1.53. Safe and Green Development announced strategic property monetization initiative throughout 2024.

dipped 16.8% to $1.53. Safe and Green Development announced strategic property monetization initiative throughout 2024. Ainos, Inc. AIMD fell 16% to $2.42.

fell 16% to $2.42. The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS dipped 15.2% to $1.9599. The Container Store Group said it sees third-quarter net sales of $214 million versus estimates of $225.38 million.

dipped 15.2% to $1.9599. The Container Store Group said it sees third-quarter net sales of $214 million versus estimates of $225.38 million. Canoo Inc. GOEV shares fell 14.1% to $0.2163. Canoo shares gained around 6% on Monday after the company announced the purchase of manufacturing assets "at dramatically reduced prices" to scale production at its Oklahoma City facility.

shares fell 14.1% to $0.2163. Canoo shares gained around 6% on Monday after the company announced the purchase of manufacturing assets "at dramatically reduced prices" to scale production at its Oklahoma City facility. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE dipped 10.7% to $0.9099.

dipped 10.7% to $0.9099. Bit Brother Limited BETS fell 10.7% to $0.0058 after dipping 15% on Monday. Bit Brother announced a 1-for-1,000 reverse share split.

fell 10.7% to $0.0058 after dipping 15% on Monday. Bit Brother announced a 1-for-1,000 reverse share split. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 9.6% to $2.1150 following weak quarterly sales.

fell 9.6% to $2.1150 following weak quarterly sales. MorphoSys AG MOR dipped 9.1% to $9.18.

dipped 9.1% to $9.18. Neogen Corporation NEOG fell 8.6% to $18.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 sales guidance below estimates.

fell 8.6% to $18.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 sales guidance below estimates. Unity Software Inc. U fell 8% to $35.85 after it disclosed a job cut.

fell 8% to $35.85 after it disclosed a job cut. Bowlero Corp. BOWL declined 7.6% to $12.62.

declined 7.6% to $12.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE fell 7.5% to $16.42. HP might be on the verge of acquiring Juniper Networks, in a deal possibly worth around $13 billion. The announcement could be made as early as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

