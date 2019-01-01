ñol

Adicet Bio
(NASDAQ:ACET)
11.75
1.49[14.52%]
At close: May 27
11.78
0.0300[0.26%]
After Hours: 7:28PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 11.75
52 Week High/Low6.25 - 21.17
Open / Close11.11 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 40M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 463.6K
Mkt Cap470.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.12
Total Float29.2M

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Adicet Bio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$25M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Adicet Bio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Adicet Bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) reporting earnings?
A

Adicet Bio (ACET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Q
What were Adicet Bio’s (NASDAQ:ACET) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $194.6M, which beat the estimate of $184.5M.

