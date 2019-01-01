Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$25M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25M
Earnings History
Adicet Bio Questions & Answers
When is Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) reporting earnings?
Adicet Bio (ACET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.44.
What were Adicet Bio’s (NASDAQ:ACET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $194.6M, which beat the estimate of $184.5M.
