Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) was reported by SMBC Nikko on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting ACET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 138.30% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) was provided by SMBC Nikko, and Adicet Bio initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adicet Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adicet Bio was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adicet Bio (ACET) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price Adicet Bio (ACET) is trading at is $11.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
