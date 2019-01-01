Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acer Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 56.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was down $4.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Acer Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Acer Therapeutics (ACER) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $-0.45.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $430K.
