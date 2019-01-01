QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Acer Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. Principally, it is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with a critical unmet medical need. The company's clinical pipeline includes three categories of severe genetic disorders namely EDSIVO for vEDS, and ACER-001 for urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Acer Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acer Therapeutics (ACER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acer Therapeutics's (ACER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acer Therapeutics (ACER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) was reported by EF Hutton on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ACER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 248.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acer Therapeutics (ACER)?

A

The stock price for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) is $2.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acer Therapeutics (ACER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acer Therapeutics.

Q

When is Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) reporting earnings?

A

Acer Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acer Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Acer Therapeutics (ACER) operate in?

A

Acer Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.