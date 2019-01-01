Air Canada (OTC:ACDVF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Air Canada
Air Canada Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) was reported by Scotiabank on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting ACDVF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) was provided by Scotiabank, and Air Canada upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Air Canada, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Air Canada was filed on July 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Air Canada (ACDVF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $28.00 to $31.00. The current price Air Canada (ACDVF) is trading at is $17.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.