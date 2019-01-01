ñol

Arcosa
(NYSE:ACA)
54.44
1.85[3.52%]
At close: May 27
54.47
0.0300[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low52.82 - 54.47
52 Week High/Low43.42 - 64.5
Open / Close52.82 / 54.47
Float / Outstanding35.3M / 48.3M
Vol / Avg.252.5K / 254.8K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E36.07
50d Avg. Price54.58
Div / Yield0.2/0.37%
Payout Ratio13.25
EPS0.42
Total Float35.3M

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA), Dividends

Arcosa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Arcosa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.37%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Arcosa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Arcosa (ACA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Arcosa (ACA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Arcosa ($ACA) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Arcosa (ACA) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Arcosa (ACA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Arcosa (ACA) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)?
A

The most current yield for Arcosa (ACA) is 0.37% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

