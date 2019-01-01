QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.19/2.19%
52 Wk
5 - 9
Mkt Cap
354M
Payout Ratio
60.58
Open
-
P/E
27.33
EPS
0.28
Shares
40M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Automated Bank Services Ltd is an Israel based company involved in providing technological services to the financial system. The company serves as a central junction and a national infrastructure for clearing credit cards. It also works with credit card companies as both clearing and issuing company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Automated Bank Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Automated Bank Services (ABANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Automated Bank Services (OTCPK: ABANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Automated Bank Services's (ABANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Automated Bank Services.

Q

What is the target price for Automated Bank Services (ABANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Automated Bank Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Automated Bank Services (ABANF)?

A

The stock price for Automated Bank Services (OTCPK: ABANF) is $8.85 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:37:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Automated Bank Services (ABANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automated Bank Services.

Q

When is Automated Bank Services (OTCPK:ABANF) reporting earnings?

A

Automated Bank Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Automated Bank Services (ABANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Automated Bank Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Automated Bank Services (ABANF) operate in?

A

Automated Bank Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.