QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Automated Bank Services
(OTCPK:ABANF)
5.801
00
At close: May 16
6.60
0.7990[13.77%]
After Hours: 3:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.25 - 9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.3K
Mkt Cap232M
P/E18.66
50d Avg. Price6.35
Div / Yield0.28/4.75%
Payout Ratio60.58
EPS0.28
Total Float-

Automated Bank Services (OTC:ABANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Automated Bank Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$28.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Automated Bank Services using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Automated Bank Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Automated Bank Services (OTCPK:ABANF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Automated Bank Services

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Automated Bank Services (OTCPK:ABANF)?
A

There are no earnings for Automated Bank Services

Q
What were Automated Bank Services’s (OTCPK:ABANF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Automated Bank Services

